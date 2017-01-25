EUROPE Announce New 2017 Tour Dates; The Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Live DVD Coming Soon
Europe have announced new tour dates for 2017, with more to be added in the coming months.
Says the band: “We've just finished work on our new Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Live DVD, coming out soon. We think it's looking and sounding awesome! We're also in the middle of writing our next album that's coming out in the autumn. As usual we seem to surprise ourselves by jamming on some really "out there" stuff. This could get really interesting! Let's have a great year!”
Confirmed tour dates:
May
16 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Armeec
18 - Brno, Czech Republic - DRFG Arena
June
16 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Festival
23 - Brumenddal, Norway - Tømmerstockfestivalen
24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival
July
2 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest
7 - Kvinesdal, Norway - Norway Rock
8 - Imatra, Finland - Pit Stop Party
21 - Carcassone, France - Festival de Carcassone
August
3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
5 - Finnsnes, Norway - Finnsnes Festival
November
17 - Birmingham, England - Barclaycard Arena
18 - Manchester, England - Arena
20 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena
22 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro
23 - London, England - The O2
