EUROPE Announce New 2017 Tour Dates; The Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Live DVD Coming Soon

Europe have announced new tour dates for 2017, with more to be added in the coming months.

Says the band: “We've just finished work on our new Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Live DVD, coming out soon. We think it's looking and sounding awesome! We're also in the middle of writing our next album that's coming out in the autumn. As usual we seem to surprise ourselves by jamming on some really "out there" stuff. This could get really interesting! Let's have a great year!”

Confirmed tour dates:

May

16 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Armeec

18 - Brno, Czech Republic - DRFG Arena

June

16 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Festival

23 - Brumenddal, Norway - Tømmerstockfestivalen

24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival

July

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

7 - Kvinesdal, Norway - Norway Rock

8 - Imatra, Finland - Pit Stop Party

21 - Carcassone, France - Festival de Carcassone

August

3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

5 - Finnsnes, Norway - Finnsnes Festival

November

17 - Birmingham, England - Barclaycard Arena

18 - Manchester, England - Arena

20 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

22 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro

23 - London, England - The O2

(Photo - Larry Marano)