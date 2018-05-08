EUROPE Debuts Music Video For "The Siege"

Swedish rockers Europe have released an official video for "The Siege", a track from the band's Walk The Earth album. The clip, directed by Patric Ullaeus (Revolver Film Company), can be seen below:

Europe, who landed on BraveWords' BravePicks 2017 list at #10 with Walk The Earth, picked up a Swedish Grammis award for for the release in the "Best Hard Rock/Metal" category.

Europe beat out Arch Enemy (Will To Power), H.E.A.T. (Into The Great Unknown), The Night Flight Orchestra (Amber Galactic) and Vampire (With Primeval Force) to clinch the award.

Said the band: "A huge thank you to Darren Edwards, Serena Furlan and all at Silver Lining / Warner’s for their work on the Walk The Earth campaign!"