EUROPE Drummer IAN HAUGLAND - “My Beloved Son Simon Has Very Suddenly And Very Tragically Passed Away”

Europe drummer Ian Haugland has announced the passing of his 28-year-old son, Simon.

In a Facebook message, Ian reveals: “My beloved son Simon has very suddenly and very tragically passed away from us.

“It’s impossible for me to understand and to grasp the cold fact that i’ll never again see his glowing warm eyes, never hear his cheerful chuckles, like when i told him one of my bad jokes, that only him and me were deranged enough to find amusing. But hardest of all is to realize that i will never again hear him say... ‘I Love You Dad!’😥

“Right now I feel like i’m drifting in a boat on an endless cold black ocean, just holding on not to get dragged down into the deep. Still, i feel lucky to have friends and family to share my grief with...

“But most of all I’m truly blessed to have my wonderful wife Marie Haugland, that understand me, and lift me up through this emotional rollercoaster. She is the lighthouse that I’m navigating by on this vast sea of sadness... and also Simon’s words that echoes from far beyond the horizon... ‘It will all be ok, because you know i’ll always love you Dad!’

“Until we meet again, rest in peace Simon my son.”

Everyone at BraveWords offer our condolences to Ian and his family.