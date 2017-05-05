EUROPE Finish Recording New Album At England’s Abbey Road Studios - “It Turned Out So Much More Exciting Than We Expected!”
May 5, 2017, an hour ago
Swedish rock legends, Europe, have finished the recordings for their new album at England’s legendary Abbey Road Studios.
Says the band: “It turned out so much more exciting than we expected! The vibe in this studio is great! The staff and facilities are out of this world. Of course we couldn’t resist having some fun with vintage equipment and amazing recording techniques. Our producer Dave Cobb really made the songs fly, beautifully engineered by Eddie Spear.
“The album is due out in October with one or two tracks coming your way ahead of release. Prior to the release we will also post clips/pics from the recording session here on our Facebook page. Meanwhile we're getting ready to hit the road again for our Electric Summer tour 2017. Looking forward to seeing you all out there!”
Upcoming Europe tour dates are listed below.
May
16 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Armeec
18 - Brno, Czech Republic - DRFG Arena
20 - Rauma, Finland - Rauma Rock
28 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Citibank Hall
30 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolican
June
1 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Gran Rex
16 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Festival
23 - Brumenddal, Norway - Tømmerstockfestivalen
24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival
30 - Halmstad, Sweden - The Tall Ships Races Halmstad
July
1 - Axvall, Sweden - Skara Sammarland
2 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest
7 - Kvinesdal, Norway - Norway Rock
8 - Imatra, Finland - Pit Stop Party
13 - Svedala, Sweden - SommarRock Svedala
21 - Carcassone, France - Festival de Carcassone
24 - Mariehamm, Finland - Rockoff Festival
28 - Gavle, Sweden - Furuvik
29 - Ostersund, Sweden - Storsjoyran
August
3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
5 - Finnsnes, Norway - Finnsnes Festival
September
1 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Riverside Open Air
8 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Cityrock
9 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Cityrock
November
17 - Birmingham, England - Barclaycard Arena
18 - Manchester, England - Arena
20 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena
22 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro
23 - London, England - The O2
(Top photo - Larry Marano)