EUROPE Finish Recording New Album At England’s Abbey Road Studios - “It Turned Out So Much More Exciting Than We Expected!”

Swedish rock legends, Europe, have finished the recordings for their new album at England’s legendary Abbey Road Studios.

Says the band: “It turned out so much more exciting than we expected! The vibe in this studio is great! The staff and facilities are out of this world. Of course we couldn’t resist having some fun with vintage equipment and amazing recording techniques. Our producer Dave Cobb really made the songs fly, beautifully engineered by Eddie Spear.

“The album is due out in October with one or two tracks coming your way ahead of release. Prior to the release we will also post clips/pics from the recording session here on our Facebook page. Meanwhile we're getting ready to hit the road again for our Electric Summer tour 2017. Looking forward to seeing you all out there!”



Upcoming Europe tour dates are listed below.

May

16 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Armeec

18 - Brno, Czech Republic - DRFG Arena

20 - Rauma, Finland - Rauma Rock

28 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Citibank Hall

30 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolican

June

1 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Gran Rex

16 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Festival

23 - Brumenddal, Norway - Tømmerstockfestivalen

24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival

30 - Halmstad, Sweden - The Tall Ships Races Halmstad

July

1 - Axvall, Sweden - Skara Sammarland

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

7 - Kvinesdal, Norway - Norway Rock

8 - Imatra, Finland - Pit Stop Party

13 - Svedala, Sweden - SommarRock Svedala

21 - Carcassone, France - Festival de Carcassone

24 - Mariehamm, Finland - Rockoff Festival

28 - Gavle, Sweden - Furuvik

29 - Ostersund, Sweden - Storsjoyran

August

3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

5 - Finnsnes, Norway - Finnsnes Festival

September

1 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Riverside Open Air

8 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Cityrock

9 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Cityrock

November

17 - Birmingham, England - Barclaycard Arena

18 - Manchester, England - Arena

20 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

22 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro

23 - London, England - The O2

(Top photo - Larry Marano)