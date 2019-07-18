EUROPE Frontman JOEY TEMPEST On Band's Next Album - "We've Started Talking About It... Everybody Is Collecting Ideas Individually"; Video
July 18, 2019, an hour ago
Europe frontman Joey Tempest was interviewed by KaaosTV before the band's show at Pietarsaari Open Air in Pietarsaari, Finland on July 12. Watch below:
Upcoming Europe tour dates are listed below:
July
26 - Liberec, Czech Republic - Benátská
August
2 - Klam, Austria - Clam Castle
3 - Brienze, Switzerland - Brienzersee Festival
4 - Lokeren, Belgium - Lokerse Festival
6 - Schaffhausen, Switzerland - Stars In Town
31 - Trélazé, France - Festival Estival De Trélazé, Parc Du Vissoir
(Photo: Brian Cannon)