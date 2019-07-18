EUROPE Frontman JOEY TEMPEST On Band's Next Album - "We've Started Talking About It... Everybody Is Collecting Ideas Individually"; Video

Europe frontman Joey Tempest was interviewed by KaaosTV before the band's show at Pietarsaari Open Air in Pietarsaari, Finland on July 12. Watch below:

Upcoming Europe tour dates are listed below:

July

26 - Liberec, Czech Republic - Benátská

August

2 - Klam, Austria - Clam Castle

3 - Brienze, Switzerland - Brienzersee Festival

4 - Lokeren, Belgium - Lokerse Festival

6 - Schaffhausen, Switzerland - Stars In Town

31 - Trélazé, France - Festival Estival De Trélazé, Parc Du Vissoir

(Photo: Brian Cannon)