EUROPE Frontman JOEY TEMPEST On Writing "The Final Countdown" - "We Looked At Each Other And Thought, 'Wow, This Is Special, It's Different..."

Speaking with Australia's Heavy, Europe frontman Joey Tempest reflected on the runaway success of their single "The Final Countdown", which has become a well loved and well hated song the world over since its 1986 release.

Europe, who landed on BraveWords' BravePicks 2017 list at #10 with their Walk The Earth album, picked up a Swedish Grammis award for for the release in the "Best Hard Rock/Metal" category.

Europe beat out Arch Enemy (Will To Power), H.E.A.T. (Into The Great Unknown), The Night Flight Orchestra (Amber Galactic) and Vampire (With Primeval Force) to clinch the award.

Says the band: "A huge thank you to Darren Edwards, Serena Furlan and all at Silver Lining / Warner’s for their work on the Walk The Earth campaign!"

(Photo: Brian Cannon)