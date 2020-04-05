EUROPE Frontman JOEY TEMPEST Talks Band's Formative Years - "Now When We Record, Those Early Influences Come Out Naturally" (Video)

Tom Cridland interviewed Europe’s lead singer Joey Tempest for Greatest Music Of All Time, who discussed changes in his voice since the early days, the band's formative years and why he will always be in debt to guitarist John Norum, and reveals there may be a Europe film to look forward to in the future. Tempest also talks about the band's plans for a new album.

Europe, who landed on BraveWords' BravePicks 2017 list at #10 with their Walk The Earth album, picked up a Swedish Grammis award for for the release in the "Best Hard Rock/Metal" category. They beat out Arch Enemy (Will To Power), H.E.A.T. (Into The Great Unknown), The Night Flight Orchestra (Amber Galactic) and Vampire (With Primeval Force) to clinch the award.

Tracklist:

"Walk The Earth"

"The Siege"

"Kingdom United"

"Pictures"

"Election Day"

"Wolves"

"GTO"

"Haze"

"Whenever You're Ready"

"Turn To Dust"

