EUROPE Guitarist JOHN NORUM Reveals More Details For Let It Shine DVD; Video Trailer Streaming

Europe guitarist John Norum is about to start the pre-order for his first DVD, Let It Shine - A Look Inside John Norum's Crazy Guitar World. It will be exclusively sold through his website at this location.

Not a traditional instructional DVD but “more of a song-oriented thing”, as John defined it, a journey into his playing through some of his most famous guitar solos - played also slowly and described in the details for those who want to learn them - and through the description of his guitars and gears.

The release includes a must-have 8-page booklet for collectors with exclusive photos by Tallee Savage, and two bonus features containing behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with musician friends.

A limited number of copies will be signed by John, on a first come, first served basis.

Says John: “A while back I decided to make an instructional DVD for guitar fans, so I started planning it and everything was going fine but after a while i felt that it was just getting way too technical for my personal taste. I'm more into “if a solo has feeling and fits the song and sounds good, then it IS good!" So I decided to start over and do more of a song-oriented thing instead, where I play solos from some of my favorite songs, talk about my gear and so on. And I think it came out great!

“It's loose and fun which is what guitar playing is all about! In the meanwhile I had a daughter and decided to put the DVD "on ice" for a while and focus on my family and Europe who has been very busy the last couple of years with albums and touring. But now I feel that the time is right to put this DVD out so you can see what it's like in my crazy guitar world ...ha. I want to thank you all for your support, and I hope you will like it!”