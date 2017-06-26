EUROPE Launch Video Trailer #1 For The Final Countdown 30th Anniversary DVD / BluRay

On July 21st, Swedish rock ‘n’ roll legends, Europe, will share their unique 30th Anniversary performance of The Final Countdown from London’s legendary Roundhouse.

The Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Show - Live at the Roundhouse celebrates the multi-platinum album’s triple decade success. The band played the album in its sequential entirety at a series of selected cities in 2016, with London’s most historically venerated venue playing host to an exceptionally special night on November 12th 2016, which was captured by Patric Ullaeus from rEvolver Film Company AB.

Preceding the landmark event, fans were also treated to a live performance of Europe’s latest album War Of Kings, a release which re-established Europe as one of the top classic rock bands in the world.

“What an awesome night! It was more enjoyable than we thought to revisit the whole Final Countdown album live! On top of that, to be able to share our whole War Of Kings album with this amazing audience the same night just made this show one of the most memorable nights of our career,” says Europe vocalist Joey Tempest.

Watch a new trailer for The Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Show - Live At The Roundhouse:

The limited edition release will arrive in the following formats and available to pre-order very soon:

• DVD/2CD – full concert on all discs (1 visual, 2 audio) packaged in an 8 panel CD-sized digipack, including a 24 pg booklet

• BluRay/2CD – full concert on all discs (1 visual, 2 audio) packaged in an 8 panel CD-sized digipack, including a 24 pg booklet

• A Digital audio only release

• A 12” sized Boxset, limited to 1,000 units will also be available in September.

It will contain the BluRay/2CD configuration, a double gatefold vinyl with only The Final Countdown portion of the concert, a 40 pg 12” sized hardcover photo book, a vintage replica scarf and a laminate/guest-pass.

Live At The Roundhouse will conclude an exciting and emotional revisiting of The Final Countdown, with the band recording at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, a brand new album to follow up War Of Kings, which was released in 2015.

Europe's next show is June 30th at Tall Ships Races in Halmstad, Sweden. To view their complete tour schedule, click here.

(Photo: Larry Marano)