EUROPE Singer JOEY TEMPEST Reflects On Band’s 80s Heyday - “It Was A Big Circus, Everybody Sort Of Wanted A Piece Of You”; Video

In this new video from the Associated Press, Europe frontman Joey Tempest shares memories of the band’s '80s heyday, and tells why he doesn't miss his big hair.

Europe’s new studio album, Walk The Earth, is out now via the band’s Hell & Back label via Silver Lining Music. The album was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London with Grammy winning producer Dave Cobb (Rival Sons, Shooter Jennings, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton) who also produced the band’s War Of Kings album.

Tracklisting:

“Walk The Earth”

“The Siege”

“Kingdom United”

“Pictures”

“Election Day”

“Wolves”

“GTO”

“Haze”

“Whenever You’re Ready”

“Turn To Dust”

“The Siege”:

“Election Day”:

“Walk The Earth”:

