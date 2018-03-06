EUROPE - Special Vinyl Edition Of Walk The Earth To Be Released For Record Store Day

In celebration of what has become one of the most eagerly anticipated days for all true music lovers - Record Store Day - Hell & Back Recordings (via Silver Lining Music) has announced that Europe will be releasing a limited edition collectible vinyl on April 21st.

Europe will release a 12” picture-disc of their latest album Walk The Earth (which just won a Swedish Grammy for Best Album) featuring the cover art by famed Los Angeles artist Mike Sportes of Filth Mart. The Picture Disc will be housed in a clear PVC sleeve with product sticker.

The release will be available in all countries worldwide which participate in Record Store Day. A full list can be found here.

(Top Photo: Brian Cannon)