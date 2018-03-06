EUROPE - Special Vinyl Edition Of Walk The Earth To Be Released For Record Store Day

March 6, 2018, 5 hours ago

news hard rock europe

In celebration of what has become one of the most eagerly anticipated days for all true music lovers - Record Store Day - Hell & Back Recordings (via Silver Lining Music) has announced that Europe will be releasing a limited edition collectible vinyl on April 21st.

Europe will release a 12” picture-disc of their latest album Walk The Earth (which just won a Swedish Grammy for Best Album) featuring the cover art by famed Los Angeles artist Mike Sportes of Filth Mart. The Picture Disc will be housed in a clear PVC sleeve with product sticker.

The release will be available in all countries worldwide which participate in Record Store Day. A full list can be found here.

(Top Photo: Brian Cannon)

