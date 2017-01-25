EUROPE To Begin Recording New Album In February; “It Will Be At The Legendary Abbey Road Studios, So That’s Exciting,” Says Guitarist JOHN NORUM; Video

In an interview with Italy’s Linea Rock conducted back in November, Europe guitarist John Norum discussed the band’s The Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Tour, the guitars he uses on the road, and Europe’s plans for the future, including their next studio album, expected sometime this year.

“We go into the studio the first of February,” says Norum. “It’s going to be quite exciting because this is gonna be the first album that I'm involved in that we're gonna record in England, London. It will be at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, so that’s exciting. So many legendary artists have recorded albums there, so that’s going to be very exciting.”

Watch the interview below, and stay tuned for updates from Europe.

(Photo - Tallee Savage)