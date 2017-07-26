EUROPE To Release Walk The Earth Album In October; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

Swedish rock ‘n’ roll legends, Europe, have announced the release of their new studio album, Walk The Earth, on October 20th via the band’s Hell & Back label via Silver Lining Music.

The album cover (shown below) features original artwork by famed Los Angeles artist Mike Sportes of Filth Mart.

Says singer Joey Tempest: “We were in the studio a few days into recording and Dave (Cobb, producer) comes in wearing this very cool t-shirt with one of Mike's designs on it. Immediately we knew we had to check Mike's other work and have him come up with an exclusive design for us based on the vibe of the album. We are very proud to have his amazing artwork as the Walk The Earth album cover!”

Tracklisting:

“Walk The Earth”

“The Siege”

“Kingdom United”

“Pictures”

“Election Day”

“Wolves”

“GTO”

“Haze”

“Whenever You’re Ready”

“Turn To Dust”

The album was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London with Grammy winning producer Dave Cobb (Rival Sons, Shooter Jennings, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton) who also produced the band’s War Of Kings album.

Europe will be back on the road in the UK with Deep Purple later this year and this will be the first time you will hear tracks from Walk The Earth live.

UK dates:

November

17 - Barclaycard Arena - Birmingham, UK

18 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, UK

20 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, UK

22 - The SSE Hydro - Glasgow, UK

23 - The 02 Arena - London, UK

Get tickets here.

European tour dates for November and December to be announced imminently, together with more posts with information leading up to the new album's release.

(Photo: Larry Marano)