EUROPE To Tour Australia For The First Time Ever; Dates Confirmed For May 2018 (Announcement Video)

Legendary rockers Europe are heading to Australia for the first time ever.

Says the band: “The waiting is over - we're going down under. Believe it or not IT'S GOING TO HAPPEN! We are touring Australia for the FIRST TIME! Something we always wanted to do but could just never make the schedules work before. We are really excited to announce these dates and to finally hook up with our friends in Australia!”

Tickets go on sale this coming Monday, November 6th, at 9 AM, local time, available from Ticketmaster.com.au, except Sydney at Ticketek.com.au. An announcement video and the tour schedule can be found below.

Dates:

May

16 - Perth Concert Hall, Perth

18 - Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

19 - Palais Theatre, Melbourne

22 - Enmore Theatre, Sydney

23 - The Tivoli, Brisbane

Europe’s new studio album, Walk The Earth, is out now via the band’s Hell & Back label via Silver Lining Music. The album was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London with Grammy winning producer Dave Cobb (Rival Sons, Shooter Jennings, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton) who also produced the band’s War Of Kings album.

Tracklisting:

“Walk The Earth”

“The Siege”

“Kingdom United”

“Pictures”

“Election Day”

“Wolves”

“GTO”

“Haze”

“Whenever You’re Ready”

“Turn To Dust”

“The Siege”:

“Election Day”:

“Walk The Earth”:

(Photo: Brian Cannon)