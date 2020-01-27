EVANDALE Releases Lyric Video For "Black Heart Southern Queen"

Omaha based, hard rock band Evandale has issued the official lyric video for their single, “Black Heart Southern Queen” off of their recently released, self-titled EP.

"We're extremely excited to release our newest video for our song 'Black Heart Southern Queen' off of our debut EP," says Evandale. "A classic rock-inspired song that adds a modern twist and delivers a ton of energy. Rock & Roll is definitely not dead and we're grateful to have the opportunity to prove it with this latest song release."

Evandale plays hard-hitting, Southern-flavored hard rock. Born in mid-2017 in a bar in Omaha, Nebraska, Evandale consists of E.J. Petry (vocals), Chad Riche (guitar/vocals), Cody Du (bass/vocals), and Ryan Lang (drums).

With high energy, grooving riffs and unforgettable vocals, Evandale is here to make a statement in the rock genre. The band likes to make everyone in attendance enjoy the experience as much as they do! Having opened for amazing bands such as: Dirty Honey, Wayland, Blacktop Mojo, and Pop Evil, Evandale is poised to keep the ball rolling. In January 2019, Evandale won Best New Artist at the Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards (OEAAs).

Evandale EP artwork and tracklisting:

"Burn The City"

"Manipulator"

"Black Heart Southern Queen"

"The Road"

"Where You Belong"

For further details, visit Evandale on Facebook.