Ever Wanted To Play With TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA? Now's Your Chance!

During the current COVID-19 pandemic, Trans-Siberian Orchestra aims to lift everyone's spirits with the following contest:

Are you stuck at home practicing your instrument with nowhere to show off your skills (except to your frustrated household who keep telling you to turn it down)? Well we want to hear - and see - what you’ve got! You could win $1,000 for yourself and another $1,000 for the local UnitedWay COVID-19 Relief Fund!

TSO has provided the music tablature and play-along track for guitar, bass, drums, piano, and violin, for their hit, "Siberian Sleigh Ride". Simply record a video of yourself playing along on your preferred instrument with the music and upload it to YouTube. Detailed instructions below. Submit your entry and be sure to tag #TSOPlayAlong2020 now!

Instructions

Step 1 - Get Your Gear:

Download the sheet music and track of “Siberian Sleigh Ride” that is missing your instrument’s part by visiting Sheet Music Direct (click here). From there, follow the directions to sign up for Hal Leonard’s My Library and download your music (don’t worry - it’s free)!

Step 2 - Practice Makes Perfect:

Use the sheet music and backing track to rehearse your performance.



Step 3 - Turn It To Eleven:

Record a video of yourself playing your part to the track. Feel free to get creative (fans for wind-effect and giant amps allowed, lasers discouraged for in-home use)!



Step 4 - Become A Video Star:

Upload your video to YouTube and don’t forget to use #TSOPlayAlong2020 so everyone can see your skills! Share it on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with the hashtag (and don’t forget to make sure your post is public)!

Deadline

The winning video will be selected on August 1st, 2020. You are encouraged to post your video as soon as possible and ask your friends, family or followers to watch and like their favorite entries!

Prize

The grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 American Express gift card (buy a new amp, donate to a cause, pay a bill, whatever you like!), Plus, TSO will match the value of your gift card and donate to the UnitedWay COVID-19 Relief Fund, and you get to choose where it goes from there! Choose the national organization, or a local chapter of UnitedWay to benefit your own community or one greatly affected by COVID-19.

Further details, including the leaderboard, can be found at this location.