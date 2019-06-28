EVERFROST – Winterider Album Trailer Streaming; Release Date Announced

Finnish symphonic power metal band Everfrost's sophomore album Winterider to be released via Rockshots Records on September 6th. Preorder here.

Winterider will be a unique undertaking for a metal/rock band, as it will be the combination between a fully coherent manga comic and a conceptual album. The story will feature characters from their debut album Blue Eyed Emotion.

The music includes generous use of catchy melodies and heavy riffs, plenty of guitar and keyboard solos, a large instrumental variety from orchestral to electronic and energetic drumming. 10 Freezing Songs Of A Harsh Winter Tale!

The album features Asim Searah from Wintersun as special guest on "Above The Treeline", and includes a cover version of "Die Young" originally By Kesha.

Tracklisting:

“Winterider”

“Juhannus In January”

“Chainlace Angel”

“Actraiser”

“Cold Night Remedy”

“Above The Treeline”

“Brandy And Antifreeze”

“Die Young”

“Darkwoods Drain Backwaters”

“A Whisper In A Frozen Tale”

Album trailer:

Lineup:

Mikael Salo - Lead Vocals

Markus Laito - Lead Guitar, Vocals

Benji Connelly - Keyboards

Jope 'James' Salminen - Drums

Allan C Hasanen - Bass