EVERGREY - Capital Chaos TV Footage From Sacramento Show Posted

Swedish bashers Evergrey performed at Holy Diver in Sacramento, CA on August 25th. Capital Chaos TV was there to capture the action and have posted footage of most of the band's set. Check it out below.

Complete setlist on the night:

"A Silent Arc"

"Weightless"

"Distance"

"Passing Through"

"The Fire"

"Leave It Behind Us"

"Black Undertow"

"My Allied Ocean"

"All I Have"

Encore:

"Recreation Day"

- keyboard / guitar solo -

"A Touch of Blessing"

"King of Errors"

Dates:

August

27 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

28 – Seattle, WA – Club Sur

30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

31 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

September

2 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

3 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

8 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground