EVERGREY Debut “My Allied Ocean” Lyric Video

Evergrey have released a lyric video for “My Allied Ocean”, a track from their new album, The Storm Within, released back in September via AFM Records. The new clip can be seen below.

The Storm Within album details follow…

The Storm Within tracklisting:

“Distance”

“Passing Trough”

“Someday”

“Astray”

“The Impossible”

“My Allied Ocean”

“In Orbit” (Featuring Floor Jansen)

“The Lonely Monarch”

“The Paradox Of The Flame” (Featuring Carina Englund)

“Disconnect”

“The Storm Within”

“My Allied Ocean” lyric video:

“In Orbit” video (featuring Floor Jansen):

“Passing Through” lyric video:

Evergrey perform next on May 6th at The Haven in Winter Park, FL. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.