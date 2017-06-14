EVERGREY - European And UK Tour Dates Announced For September / October 2017

Sweden's Evergrey have checked in with the following update:

"As we are currently booking shows all over the world be sure to check our tour dates frequently so you don't miss out! Have a great weekend everyone!"

The band's tour schedule is as follows with more shows due to be announced soon.

June

16 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

August

19 - Sabaton Open Air Festival - Falun, Sweden

September

1 - Posada Rock Fest - Câmpulung, Romania

13 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

14 - VZ Komma - Wörgl, Austria

21 - Gebr. De Nobel - Leiden, Netherlands

23 - Z7 Konzertfabrik - Pratteln, Switzerland

24 - Legend Club - Milano, Italy

26 - The Underworld - London, UK

27 - Kubana - Siegburg, Germany

28 - Metropool - Hengelo, Netherlands

October

6 - KB - Malmö, Sweden

7 - Trägårn - Göteborg, Sweden

27 - Annexet Stockholm Live Stockholm, Sweden