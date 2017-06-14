EVERGREY - European And UK Tour Dates Announced For September / October 2017

June 14, 2017, 14 minutes ago

Sweden's Evergrey have checked in with the following update:

"As we are currently booking shows all over the world be sure to check our tour dates frequently so you don't miss out! Have a great weekend everyone!"

The band's tour schedule is as follows with more shows due to be announced soon.

June
16 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

August 
19 - Sabaton Open Air Festival - Falun, Sweden

September
1 - Posada Rock Fest - Câmpulung, Romania 
13 - Backstage - Munich, Germany 
14 - VZ Komma - Wörgl, Austria
21 - Gebr. De Nobel - Leiden, Netherlands 
23 - Z7 Konzertfabrik - Pratteln, Switzerland 
24 - Legend Club - Milano, Italy 
26 - The Underworld - London, UK
27 - Kubana - Siegburg, Germany 
28 - Metropool - Hengelo, Netherlands

October 
6 - KB - Malmö, Sweden 
7 - Trägårn - Göteborg, Sweden 
27 - Annexet Stockholm Live Stockholm, Sweden

