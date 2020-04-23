EVERGREY Frontman TOM ENGLUND Answers Fan-Submitted Questions From The Studio (Video)

Evergrey frontman Tom Englund has uploaded a new video to his YouTube channel answering fan-submitted questions about various Evergrey albums, recording sessions, songwriting, metal and more. Check it out below.

Englund recently posted a new "Tom Plays Guitar And Talks Shit" clip along with the following message:

"In this video I go over one of your wished for riffs / licks / parts from one of our songs ('Weightless') and albums. I also talk about my approach to this part of the song and how it was for me to learn it.

I often talk about guitar playing and music production. How I write music, play guitar and produce music. How I do and see things, and how I have stayed in the music business for 25 years releasing albums and touring the world.

This is 100 % me and no fake, I am not perfect, especially not when it comes to guitar playing and or singing, or in any other sense for that matter, but that is just the point. I have managed to stay inspired throughout these last three decades, always writing, always wanting something else and never being totally satisfied, always hungry for more. To me it's been a gift that I still cherish every day and I love to talk about it with you through these videos I upload here.

Welcome to a slice of my world!"