EVERGREY Frontman TOM ENGLUND Breaks Down Riffs And Arrangement For "Weightless" (Video)
April 4, 2020, an hour ago
Evergrey frontman Tom Englund has uploaded another "Tom Plays Guitar And Talks Shit" video to his YouTube channel along with the following message:
"In this video I go over one of your wished for riffs / licks / parts from one of our songs ('Weightless') and albums. I also talk about my approach to this part of the song and how it was for me to learn it.
I often talk about guitar playing and music production. How I write music, play guitar and produce music. How I do and see things, and how I have stayed in the music business for 25 years releasing albums and touring the world.
This is 100 % me and no fake, I am not perfect, especially not when it comes to guitar playing and or singing, or in any other sense for that matter, but that is just the point. I have managed to stay inspired throughout these last three decades, always writing, always wanting something else and never being totally satisfied, always hungry for more. To me it's been a gift that I still cherish every day and I love to talk about it with you through these videos I upload here.
Welcome to a slice of my world!"