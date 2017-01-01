EVERGREY Frontman TOM ENGLUND Featured On THE SILENT WEDDING's "A Dream Of Choices"; Official Lyric Video Posted

Greek bashers The Silent Wedding are gearing up for the release of their new album, Enigma Eternal. They have released an official lyric video for the song "A Dream of Choices" featuring Evergrey vocalist Tom Englund, which can be viewed below.

The cover artwork for Enigma Eternal was created by Travis Smith. A release date for the album will be announced soon.

The tracklist is as follows:

"A Living Experiment"

"Shadows And Dust"

"What Lies Beyond"

"Insanity"

"The Endless Journey"

"A Dream Of Choices"

"Loneliness"

"Under The Veil Of Grey"

"Catharsis"

"Closer To The End"

"Silence"

"Hands Of Fate"

Evergrey recently released a video for “In Orbit” featuring Nightwish singer Floor Jansen, a track from their new album, The Storm Within, released back in September via AFM Records. The new clip, directed by Patric Ullaeus of Revolver Film Company, can be seen below.

The Storm Within album details follow…

The Storm Within tracklisting:

“Distance”

“Passing Trough”

“Someday”

“Astray”

“The Impossible”

“My Allied Ocean”

“In Orbit” (Featuring Floor Jansen)

“The Lonely Monarch”

“The Paradox Of The Flame” (Featuring Carina Englund)

“Disconnect”

“The Storm Within”

“In Orbit” video (featuring Floor Jansen):

“Passing Through” lyric video: