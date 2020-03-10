EVERGREY Frontman TOM ENGLUND Launches Official YouTube Channel; New Gear Talk Video Posted

Evergrey frontman / founder Tom Englund recently launched an official YouTube channel, offering a look at his antics in the studio. Check out his latest installment below.

Tom: "Trying to figure out what my foot is doing on a Wah pedal and of course talking shit ... what else is new?"

Evergrey performed at Holy Diver in Sacramento, CA on August 25th, 2019. Capital Chaos TV was there to capture the action and have posted footage of most of the band's set. Check it out below.

Complete setlist on the night:

"A Silent Arc"

"Weightless"

"Distance"

"Passing Through"

"The Fire"

"Leave It Behind Us"

"Black Undertow"

"My Allied Ocean"

"All I Have"

Encore:

"Recreation Day"

- keyboard / guitar solo -

"A Touch of Blessing"

"King of Errors"