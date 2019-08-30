EVERGREY Members Discuss New Album, Record Label With Capital Chaos TV; Video

August 30, 2019, an hour ago

 Zoran Theodorovic of Capital Chaos TV spoke with bassist Johan Niemann and vocalist/ guitarist Tom S Englund of Evergrey before their performance at Holy Diver in Sacramento, California on August 25. In the clip below, the guys talk about their new album, The Atlantic, as well as their label, AFM Records.

Capital Chaos TV was there to capture the action and posted footage of most of the band's set at Holy Diver. Check it out below.

Upcoming live dates:

August
30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
31 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

September
2 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
3 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
8 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

The Atlantic album details below.

Tracklisting:

“A Silent Arc”
“Weightless”
“All I Have”
“A Secret Atlantis”
“The Tidal”
“End Of Silence”
“Currents”
“Departure”
“The Beacon”
“This Ocean”

“All I Have” video:

“End Of Silence” video:

“Weightless” video:

“A Silent Arc” video:



