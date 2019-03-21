EVERGREY Premiers "All I Have" Music Video
March 21, 2019, an hour ago
Swedish dark melodic metal masters, Evergrey, have released a video for “All I Have”. The song is featured on the band's new studio album, The Atlantic, out now via AFM Records. Find the video below.
Tracklisting:
“A Silent Arc”
“Weightless”
“All I Have”
“A Secret Atlantis”
“The Tidal”
“End Of Silence”
“Currents”
“Departure”
“The Beacon”
“This Ocean”
“All I Have” video:
“End Of Silence” video:
“Currents”:
“Weightless” video:
“A Silent Arc” video: