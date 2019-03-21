EVERGREY Premiers "All I Have" Music Video

Swedish dark melodic metal masters, Evergrey, have released a video for “All I Have”. The song is featured on the band's new studio album, The Atlantic, out now via AFM Records. Find the video below.

Tracklisting:

“A Silent Arc”

“Weightless”

“All I Have”

“A Secret Atlantis”

“The Tidal”

“End Of Silence”

“Currents”

“Departure”

“The Beacon”

“This Ocean”

“All I Have” video:

“End Of Silence” video:

“Currents”:

“Weightless” video:

“A Silent Arc” video: