EVERGREY – The Dark Discovery And Solitude, Dominance, Tragedy Albums Reissues Due In December

Two late ‘90s classic albums by Swedish premier metallers Evergrey are about to be reissued on December 1st in North America.

The Dark Discovery - the debut album - originally released in 1998 and Solitude, Dominance, Tragedy, which saw its first launch in 1999, already showcase the unique Evergrey sound which merges power-, progressive- and dark melodic metal to create the very own sound the band is known for. These two albums have not been available for a long time and steady fans requests were pushing for a re-release. In fact, now both The Dark Discovery and Solitude, Dominance, Tragedy will be available for the first time ever on vinyl and as digital download. A Digipak CD version is available too of course. The reissues come with an exclusive bonus track each and with new cover- and booklet layouts, created by Carlos Fides. Both albums have been remastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Pretty Maids).

Evergrey vocalist/guitarist Tom Englund comments: “Finally a chance for all our fans to get their hands on vinyl versions of our first albums.”

The Dark Discovery reissue is available as Digipak, clear Vinyl (ltd. to 100 units, AFM Shop exclusive), golden Vinyl (ltd. to 250 units), clear green Vinyl (ltd. to 250 units).

Tracklisting:

“Blackened Dawn”

“December 26th”

“Dark Discovery”

“As Light Is Our Darkness”

“Beyond Salvation”

“Closed Eyes”

“Trust And Betrayal”

“Shadowed”

“When The River Calls”

“For Every Tear That Falls”

“To Hope Is To Fear”

“Closed Eyes” (Demo Version)

Solitude, Dominance, Tragedy reissue is available as Digipak, clear Vinyl (ltd. to 100 units, AFM Shop exclusive), silver Vinyl (ltd. to 450 units), clear blue Vinyl (ltd. to 450 units).

Tracklisting:

“Solitude Within”

“Nosferatu”

“The Shocking Truth”

“A Scattered Me”

“She Speaks To The Dead”

“When Darkness Falls”

“Words Mean Nothing”

“Damnation”

“The Corey Curse”

“To Hope Is To Fear” (Demon Version) (available on digipack version only)