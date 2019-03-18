EVERGREY To Release "All I Have" Music Video This Thursday; Teaser Streaming

March 18, 2019, 23 minutes ago

news heavy metal evergrey

Swedish dark melodic metal masters, Evergrey, will release a video for “All I Have”, this Thursday. A teaser can be seen below:

"All I Have" is featured on the band's new studio album, The Atlantic, out now via AFM Records. Details below.

Tracklisting:

“A Silent Arc”
“Weightless”
“All I Have”
“A Secret Atlantis”
“The Tidal”
“End Of Silence”
“Currents”
“Departure”
“The Beacon”
“This Ocean”

“End Of Silence” video:

“Currents”:

“Weightless” video:

“A Silent Arc” video:



