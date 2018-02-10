EVERTALE Introduce New Drummer SIMON HOFMEISTER

German power metal institution, Evertale, have officially announced Simon Hofmeister as their new drummer.

The band states: "Hey metal community! Those of you who payed closed attention, will surely have realized this: Since a few months there's a new guy behind the drums. We are happy to finally announce, that the extremely well-versed SSimon Hofmeister has joined our ranks. He follows on the not in the slightest lesser gifted Wombo, who had to leave the band already due to schedule and time-issues with his other activities and Evertale - but he remains a good friend of us and the band.

"Simon has the necessary punch, the fire in his heart and the character, to endure us old Dragonriders and help us reach the next levels of our career.

"Come and see for yourselves when we play live the next time!"

