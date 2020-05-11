[EVERTRAPPED] Offering $1 Pre-Order For New Album The Last Extinction

Set to unleash their fourth studio album The Last Extinction on May 22nd, Montreal melodic death metal quintet [Evertrapped] are offering up pre-order of the upcoming full-length for only $1.



"We figured since the most accessible place for music now is online and has been for a while, we just said the hell with it, sell it for a buck. We just want people to hear and love it. So enjoy folks, it's the closest thing to free!" says vocalist James Brookes.



Pre-order The Last Extinction now on Bandcamp.

The Last Extinction is a mix of the band's sound that was defined on The Anomaly (2012) and Under The Deep (2015). With influences ranging from death metal to melodic death primarily, along with some classic thrash and speed metal, which explains their technicality and diversity sonically, the album overall will give fans a very heavy post-apocalypse feel. It’s meant to mix the dark and light of the end of all things. Fans of Arch Enemy, Persefone, Whitechapel, Death, and Fleshgod Apocalypse will feel the whirlwind of aggression.

Their lyrics come from two places. One from the dark and exaggerated metaphors for things actually based on personal events. The other is lyrics that are only loosely based in reality and have an almost fantasy-like appeal. Sometimes the reality can be based on what could be the actual state of the world as it is or an image of a future where the world is on the brink of an apocalypse. The overall idea is that the lyrics are not meant to be understood at face value in any way. It’s an art form that’s open to interpretation by the listener.

[Evertrapped]'s new album The Last Extinction will be also available for stream and download on Spotify and Apple Music as of May 22nd. The artwork and tracklisting follow:

"Sorrow (Nothing More In Between)"

"Truth Behind Disorder"

"Across The Disease"

"Titan"

"The First Machine"

"The Last Extinction"

"Illusion"

"Stillborn Era"

"Learning To Kill"

"Sorrow (Nothing More In Between)":

"Truth Behind Disorder":