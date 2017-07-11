EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE Announce Details Of Grind Album

Memphis, TN rockers Every Mother's Nightmare is wrapping up the final details of their forthcoming full-length release Grind. Grind features a total of 11 tracks and three videos. The enhanced CD contains the five tracks from the self-released EP, plus three brand new studio tracks, three new live tracks recorded from the band's performance at Minglewood Hall in Memphis, TN on August 21st, 2016 and the new video for “Push” along with the videos “Blown Away” and “Loco Crazy”.

Studio tracks on Grind were produced by Justin Rimer at Cross Trax Studios. Live tracks were produced by David Cowell at Cleaved Owl Productions with mastering by Brad Blackwood at Euphonic Masters. The project also features appearances by Jim Dandy (The Jim Dandy) guest vocals on “Stand Up”, Wayne Swinny (Saliva) guitar on “Snake”, and Zach Myers (Shinedown) guitar on “Crazy”. Street date is set for October 6th. EMN will be announcing tour dates in the coming weeks.

Tracklisting:

“Loco Crazy”

“Snake”

“Upper Hand”

“Blown Away”

“Sacred Circle”

“Days Are Through”

“Stand Up”

“Swing”

“Closet” (Live)

“Walls” (Live)

“Push” (Live)

“Loco Crazy” video: