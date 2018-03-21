EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE Announce First Tour Dates For 2018

Memphis, Tennesse-based 'longhaired country boys', Every Mother's Nightmare, have released the dates for the first and second leg of their Still Grindin' Tour in support of the latest release, Grind. Dates are listed below:

May

1 - Revolution Music Hall - Amityville, NY

2 - Blackthorn 51 - Queens, NY

3 - The Vault - New Bedford, MA

4 - Little Theater - Springvale, ME

5 - TBA

6 - Cancun Cantina - Hanover, MD

12 - Rockhouse Live Fest (Midtown) - Memphis, TN

June

20 - BLK Live - Scottsdale, AZ

21 - Whiskey A Go Go - Hollywood, CA

22 - Fulton 55 - Fresno, CA

July

1 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA

6 - Liquid Joe's - Salt Lake City, UT

More dates to be announced.

EMN is currently working on a new video to be released in time for the May tour. As previously reported, original drummer Jim Phipps returned to the band back in October.

(Photo - Dreadheadkev’s Photography)