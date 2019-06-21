EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE Debut “Southern Way” Video

Memphis, Tennessee's Every Mother's Nightmare continue their rock ‘n' roll assault with the recent release of their new video & single “Southern Way”. The track comes from the latest reissue Backtraxx one of the most sought after releases in the EMN discography. Backtraxx was repackaged and remastered with bonus material added. Check out the video on Facebook.

"Some people think it's new because they've never heard it. Backtraxx is a very different beast, this record is almost 20 years old but it is still strong and stands the test of time. I was writing some of these songs for what would have been the 3rd release for Arista. It was ahead of its time. We freshened it up and reissued it due to the demand?" says Rick Ruhl.

Since finding their home with HighVolMusic, EMN has been nonstop since the release of Grind in October 2017, reissue of Smokin' Delta Voodoo in June 2018, Grind Green Vinyl in March 2019, and now Backtraxx 2019. The band continues to tour and support all their current projects and has dates on the calendar with more to be announced including a west coast tour and festival appearances in Europe.

'We've got a great thing going, these boys work hard and deliver in every aspect from the studio to the stage. Professional in every aspect and a helluva lot of fun to be around. Rick Ruhl is the most humble rock star I've had the please of dealing with. That guy is a master at his craft." - Bill Chavis, CEO HighVolMusic

Every Mother's Nightmare recently entered CrossTrax Studio once again with producer Justin Rimer (12 Stones, Breaking Point) to begin recording the follow up to Grind. The first track titled 'Getaway' is complete and is slated to be released as a single later in 2019 with new album having a tentative release date in the first quarter of 2020 before the band heads over to Europe.