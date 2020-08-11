EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – New Album Coming In The Fall, Teaser Streaming

Memphis, TN rockers Every Mother’s Nightmare will release a new album this fall via HighVolMusic. A short teaser is streaming below:

Every Mother's Nightmare continues to promote their back catalog with the release of the video "Pray", taken from the 2018 reissue of Smokin' Delta Voodoo.

EMN is on the climb and a very notable resurgence since the release of their last full-length original album, Grind. HVM released Grind in 2017, Smokin' Delta Voodoo in 2018, Backtraxx in 2019, and Grind on LP in 2019. The band signed with HighVolMusic in 2016, extended their contract in 2018, and now signing a new extension beyond 2025.

Founder and vocalist Rick Ruhl states: "Bill Chavis, that guy just doesn't stop! He never takes no for an answer and finds a way to make things happen. He shoots it straight. HighVolMusic is the best label I have ever been on. He cares and takes care of business and has done more for this band since we signed with him than anyone else. He's my friend, I trust him and can't say that for many."