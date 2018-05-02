EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE Release “Delta Voodoo” Video

Memphis, Tennessee rockers Every Mother's Nightmare have unveiled their latest video “Delta Voodoo” in advance of the forthcoming reissue release Smokin' Delta Voodoo.

As previously reported, SDV is set for a June 8th street date and issued through HighVolMusic. Smokin Delta Voodoo was retweaked and remastered by Anthony Focx (Cage & Focx, Beautiful Creatures). The package features all new artwork and bonus tracks.

Tracklisting:

“Push”

“Delta Voodoo”

“#3”

“Sympathy”

“Somehow”

“Pray”

“On Display”

“E34 (Unwritten Law)”

“Kerosene”

“Garden”

“Wait”

“Wire”

“Other Side” (Voodoo Raw Demo Track)

“Walkin' Time” (Voodoo Raw Demo Track)

“Catch Me” (Voodoo Raw Demo Track)

“House Of The Rising Sun” (Voodoo Raw Demo Track)

“Delta Voodoo” video:

EMN live:

May

2 - Blackthorn 51 - Queens, NY

3 - The Vault - New Bedford, MA

4 - Little Theater - Springvale, ME

5 - TBA

6 - Cancun Cantina - Hanover, MD

12 - Rockhouse Live Fest (Midtown) - Memphis, TN

June

20 - BLK Live - Scottsdale, AZ

21 - Whiskey A Go Go - Hollywood, CA

22 - Fulton 55 - Fresno, CA

July

1 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA

6 - Liquid Joe's - Salt Lake City, UT

(Photo - Dreadheadkev’s Photography)