EVERY TIME I DIE Announce Canadian Tour
June 6, 2017, 5 minutes ago
Every Time I Die return to Canada, announcing 13 cities from Halifax to Calgary (including a few U.S. stops). The Buffalo, NY band will hit the road on this headlining tour with guests Knocked Loose and Hollow Earth in support of their highest chart topping and most personal album to date Low Teens, recorded with producer/engineer Will Putney (Acacia Strain, Body Count, Exhumed).
Dates:
September
27 – Portland, ME – Port City Music Hall
29 – Halifax, NS – Marquee Ballroom
30 – Moncton, NB – The Caveau
October
1 – Fredericton, NB – Capitol Complex
3 – Jonquiere, QC – 4 Barils
4 – Quebec City, QC – L’Anti Bar and Spectacle
5 – Sherbrooke, QC – Le Magog
6 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre
7 – Timmins, ON – The Working Class
9 – Thunderbay, ON – Crocks
10 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre
12 – Saskatoon, SK – Louis’ Pub
13 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall
14 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Ballroom
15 – Missoula, MT – Top Hat Lounge
16 – Billings, MT – Pub Station
18 – Fargo, ND – The Sanctuary
19 – Sioux Falls, SD – Icon Lounge
20 – Madison, WI – High Noon
Tickets go on sale June 9th, 10 AM excerpt the Fargo, ND show (11 AM).