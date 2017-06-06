EVERY TIME I DIE Announce Canadian Tour

Every Time I Die return to Canada, announcing 13 cities from Halifax to Calgary (including a few U.S. stops). The Buffalo, NY band will hit the road on this headlining tour with guests Knocked Loose and Hollow Earth in support of their highest chart topping and most personal album to date Low Teens, recorded with producer/engineer Will Putney (Acacia Strain, Body Count, Exhumed).

Dates:

September

27 – Portland, ME – Port City Music Hall

29 – Halifax, NS – Marquee Ballroom

30 – Moncton, NB – The Caveau

October

1 – Fredericton, NB – Capitol Complex

3 – Jonquiere, QC – 4 Barils

4 – Quebec City, QC – L’Anti Bar and Spectacle

5 – Sherbrooke, QC – Le Magog

6 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre

7 – Timmins, ON – The Working Class

9 – Thunderbay, ON – Crocks

10 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre

12 – Saskatoon, SK – Louis’ Pub

13 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

14 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Ballroom

15 – Missoula, MT – Top Hat Lounge

16 – Billings, MT – Pub Station

18 – Fargo, ND – The Sanctuary

19 – Sioux Falls, SD – Icon Lounge

20 – Madison, WI – High Noon

Tickets go on sale June 9th, 10 AM excerpt the Fargo, ND show (11 AM).