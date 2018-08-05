EVERY TIME I DIE Guitarist JORDAN BUCKLEY Accidentally Spits Beer In Fan's Eye, Saves Her Life

Every Time I Die guitarist Jordan Buckley recently took to Twitter and told a story about how spitting beer in a fan's eye indavertently saved her life. Read on...

"You guys wanna hear a fuckin crazy story?

A lady came up to me and said "I saw you guys a little bit ago, and you spit beer in the air, and I was in front and some got in my eye.' I apologized. Said our shows get wacky, never know what’s gonna happen. I was probably just trying to mimic someone way cooler than me.

She said the next day it was still bothering her. And she thought her eye was infected so she went to the doctor. I apologized 10 more times. Braced myself for a lawsuit. So she went to the doctor. They did tests. Doctor said she didn’t have an eye infection, she had a brain tumor, but they caught it early enough to perform surgery and remove it. She said it never would have gotten caught had she not gone in. She then thanked me for saving her life.

Point being... if you come to an ETID show, it could save your life."

