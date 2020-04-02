EVERYONE DIES IN UTAH Release Metal Cover Of Tiger King JOE EXOTIC's "Here Kitty Kitty"; Audio

Texas-based metal band, Everyone Dies In Utah, have released a cover of Joe Exotic's "Here Kitty Kitty".

"Social distancing can make you feel like you’re going a little crazy, but not as crazy as the Netflix documentary, Tiger King. With all the unexpected free time we’ve had on our hands, with everything going on in the world right now, we thought the world could use a metal cover of 'Here Kitty Kitty'. We took some time while working on our new album to make this gem! In order to comply with state and local ordinances, this song was recorded from our own separate home studios, of course! #StayHome We hope the world enjoys this as much as we did, and just want everyone to be safe." - Danny Martinez, lead singer of Everyone Dies In Utah

Everyone Dies In Utah is an American metal band from Temple, Texas. Formed in 2008 by Danny Martinez and Dustin Dow. The name of the band began as a joke, but stuck with them as time went on. It derives from the fact that the death rate in Utah was at one time higher than any other state. Everyone Dies In Utah consists of Danny Martinez (Lead Vocals, Screams), Trey Golden (Keys, Synth), Nathan Chase-Meadows (Drums), Daniel Tharp (Bass), and Dustin Dow (guitar).

Everyone Dies In Utah has attracted a loyal fan base from their self-released EP (I Hope You Know This Means War), four full length albums (Seeing Clearly, Polarities, Neutral Ground and their InVogue Records debut self-titled album). The band takes pride in being accessible to their fans and, in turn, tour extensively so they can create deeper connections with their audience. They’ve shared the stage and tour with well-known names like Memphis May Fire, The Color Morale, Affiance, Sirens and Sailors, Alesana, and Suicide Silence.