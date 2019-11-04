EVIL DRIVE Announce New Drummer ANTTI TANI; New Album Due In April

Finland's Evil Drive have announced that their new drummer is Antti Tani, from Kotka. Tani has been rehearsing with the band for a couple of months, and he is now an official member of the group.

Tani will play drums on the upcoming Evil Drive album, which will be released worldwide through Reaper Entertainment Europe in April. The first single/video will be published early next year, and a tour will follow after the album is out.

The band comments...

Ville Viren: “Antti has raised the band on a new level. He has a lot of experience, tons of energy, which makes the songs better and stronger than ever. Evil Drive has never sounded this good as it is now!"

Viktoria Viren: “Antti’s playing skills give us freedom and ability to try and create musically a lot of things which were not possible with our previous line-up. He’s a passionate player and loves to rehearse, and that helps the whole band a lot. I feel that the band is now re-born, and I can’t wait to play live shows with Antti after the album is out!"

Antti Tani: "I am honoured that I was chosen to join this band. This will be an unforgettable journey! Evil Drive guys and a girl are great people, and I love their music. Need I say more?"