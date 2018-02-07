EVIL DRIVE Release “Fire Is Her Name” Video

The Finnish female-fronted metal band Evil Drive are going to release their new album Ragemaker on March 30th, 2018 via Reaper Entertainment Europe. First single, video “Fire Is Her Name” is streaming below.

The video was produced by Finnish video director Tino-Viljami Vanhala in September 2017.

The band states:

“‘Fire Is Her Name’ is a traditional and straightforward band video. We believe that the song itself is strong enough to carry on through the song with no useless tricks or gimmicks. It‘s a kind of old-school video, it‘s simple but it also a bit splashy at the same time. ‘Fire Is erH Name’ is our first video with no actual script, and it was a refreshing way to work this way for a change. Maybe there will be more like this in the future or then not?

Singer Viktoria adds:



“‘Fire Is Her Name’ tells about a woman, a ‘Devil woman’. She is a strong, beautiful, explosive and unpredictable woman. Today she can be a lovely lady and tomorrow the devil has to pay. She has a goal, and she is committed to doing it. But nobody doesn't know how or when she will achieve her goal. Maybe it goes over; you can never know? When I started work these lyrics, I had no ambition to write anything with this name. I just took a pen and paper and wrote down the words. Perhaps those just escaped from the dark corners of my mind? If I'm speaking frankly, this character is a bit like me in real.”

Tracklisting:

“Intro (The Rage Is Rising)”

“Anti-Genocide”

“The System Is Dead”

“Fight To Die”

“Legends Never Die”

“Ragemaker”

“Fire Is Her Name”

“There Is No God”

“Run Through The Dark”

“Suicide Nation”

“Killed By Death” (Motörhead Cover)

“Fire Is Her Name” video: