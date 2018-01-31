EVIL HUNTER To Release Debut Album Via Fighter Records

Spanish heavy metal band Evil Hunter - a new combo formed by experienced musicians coming from renowned bands like WarCry, Lords Of Black, Chicanos, Nova Era, Nightfear, Alien Rockin' Explosion, etc - have just inked a deal with Fighter Records for the release of their debut album, Evil Hunter, this upcoming spring.

Evil Hunter is formed by the following musicians:

José Rubio - guitars (ex-WarCry, guitar player of Jose Andrea Uroboros, Nova Era)

Damián Chicano - vocals (Chicanos and many others)

Gustavo Segura - drums (Nova Era, ex-Vargas Blues Band)

Victor Durán - guitars (ex-Lords of Black, Nightfear, and different artists)

Alberto Garrido - bass (Alien Rockin' Explosion, Ex-Black Hat, and many others)

Evil Hunter is an amazing album of heavy metal adding a little bit of power metal and hard rock, with terrific vocal arrangements and awesome guitar work and rhythm basis. For sure, Evil Hunter is going to be the delight of any lover of this genre.

The Evil Hunter album will be released this spring. Cover artwork, tracklisting, and first single will be revealed soon.