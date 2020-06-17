EVIL INVADERS Announce 2021 European Tour

Progressive thrash/speed metal overlords, Evil Invaders, will return to European stages in 2021. After COVID-related restrictions forced them to cut their 2020 European tour short, the band is happy to announce 12 new dates hitting venues all throughout the continent in spring 2021.

Energetic live shows, filled with menacing riffs, strong vocals and propelling drums will bewitch the listener and have them banging their heads in absolutely no time.

Make sure to catch the band live, with special guests Schizophrenia and Angelus Apatrida, at the dates listed below.

February

9 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rock Box

10 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Pitcher

11 - Hanover, Germany - Café Glocksee

12 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

13 - Hamburg, Germany - HeadCRASH

14 - Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik

15 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Z

16 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

17 - Vienna, Austria - Escape

18 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlachthaus Dornbirn

19 - Sursee, Switzerland - Kulturwerk 118

20 - Martigny, Switzerland - Les Caves Du Manoir

Evil Invaders are:

Joe - Vocals, Guitars

Max Mayhem - Guitars

Senne Jacobs - Drums

Joeri Van De Schoot - Bass Guitar

(Band photo - Tim Tronckoe)