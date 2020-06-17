EVIL INVADERS Announce 2021 European Tour
June 17, 2020, 11 minutes ago
Progressive thrash/speed metal overlords, Evil Invaders, will return to European stages in 2021. After COVID-related restrictions forced them to cut their 2020 European tour short, the band is happy to announce 12 new dates hitting venues all throughout the continent in spring 2021.
Energetic live shows, filled with menacing riffs, strong vocals and propelling drums will bewitch the listener and have them banging their heads in absolutely no time.
Make sure to catch the band live, with special guests Schizophrenia and Angelus Apatrida, at the dates listed below.
February
9 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rock Box
10 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Pitcher
11 - Hanover, Germany - Café Glocksee
12 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia
13 - Hamburg, Germany - HeadCRASH
14 - Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik
15 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Z
16 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
17 - Vienna, Austria - Escape
18 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlachthaus Dornbirn
19 - Sursee, Switzerland - Kulturwerk 118
20 - Martigny, Switzerland - Les Caves Du Manoir
Evil Invaders are:
Joe - Vocals, Guitars
Max Mayhem - Guitars
Senne Jacobs - Drums
Joeri Van De Schoot - Bass Guitar
(Band photo - Tim Tronckoe)