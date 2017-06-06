EVIL INVADERS Announce First Details Of Upcoming Album

Evil Invaders are back! After touring extensively all over Europe in support of their debut album Pulses Of Pleasure (2015) and their intense follow-up EP In For The Kill (2016), these Belgians have managed to capture the ultimate collection of fucked up adrenaline and compressed violence onto one record. Their second monstrosity of an album is called Feed Me Violence and today release date, tracklisting and album artwork has been unveiled.

Joe and Max state:

"We went through hell for this record but I think we really nailed it on this one. We spat out all our frustrations into this album which will be quite noticeable when you listen to it. This is quite angry shit and out of control. Feed Me Violence will be a whole new chapter for Evil Invaders as it unveils new and quite unexpected sides of our music. Going from fast brain-bashing riffs to slow and clean, almost theatrical compositions. This album will take you on a dark trip through pain, vengeance and insanity!"

Feed Me Violence will be released worldwide on September 29th via Napalm Records. This release will pump up your blood veins and guide you through a relentless and twisted journey, which every extreme metal music fan should and will relate to.

Feed Me Violence will be available as regular Jewel Case edition as well as 1LP Gatefold Edition. An unstoppable roller coaster ride of tempo switches and twists from start to finish. Pre-Order will be available shortly.

Tracklisting:

“Mental Penitentiary”

“As Life Slowly Fades”

“Suspended Reanimation”

“Broken Dreams In Isolation”

“Feed Me Violence”

“Oblivion”

“Shades Of Solitude”

“Anger Within”

“Among The Depths Of Sanity”