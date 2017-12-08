EVIL INVADERS Announce Headline Tour Dates For Eastern Europe, Russia, Finland

After releasing their brand new album Feed Me Violence, Evil Invaders are stoked to announce that they will embark on their second headline tour in Eastern Europe, Russia and Finland in April.

Vocalist/guitarist Joe states: "In April we'll be ripping up Eastern Europe, Russia and Finland for the second time! Our first strike was already deadly but this time we'll be tearing the place to shreds! So get your asses to the shows and feed me some fucking violence!"

Evil Invaders will also perform in Colombia for the very first time at the legendary Metal Millennium Festival on January 21st, sharing the stage with bands such as Hammerfall, Rhapsody, Municipal Waste and more. Latin American fans better stay tuned for more tour dates.

Tour dates:

December

8 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom

9 - Ghent, Belgium - Vooruit

13 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot

14 - Liège, Belgium - Reflektor

15 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

16 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun

January

21 - Bogota, Columbia - Metal Millennium Festival

April

6 - Sursee, Switzerland - Kulturwerk 118

April

13 - Kiev, Ukraine - Bingo

14 - Minsk, Belarus - Brugge

15 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Narauti

16 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

18 - Helsinki, Finland - Elmun Baari

19 - Saint Petersburg, Russia - MOD

20 - Velikiye Luki, Russia - Back in the USSR

21 - Tver, Russia - Music Box

22 - Moscow, Russia - Gorod

Festivals:

April

27 - Drenthe, Netherlands - Pitfest

28 - Barroselas, Portugal - SWR Fest

May

25-26 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Sniester

August

17-18 - Graz, Austria - Metal On The Hill

October

5-6 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Way Of Darkness