EVIL INVADERS Announce Headline Tour Dates For Eastern Europe, Russia, Finland
December 8, 2017, 2 hours ago
After releasing their brand new album Feed Me Violence, Evil Invaders are stoked to announce that they will embark on their second headline tour in Eastern Europe, Russia and Finland in April.
Vocalist/guitarist Joe states: "In April we'll be ripping up Eastern Europe, Russia and Finland for the second time! Our first strike was already deadly but this time we'll be tearing the place to shreds! So get your asses to the shows and feed me some fucking violence!"
Evil Invaders will also perform in Colombia for the very first time at the legendary Metal Millennium Festival on January 21st, sharing the stage with bands such as Hammerfall, Rhapsody, Municipal Waste and more. Latin American fans better stay tuned for more tour dates.
Tour dates:
December
8 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom
9 - Ghent, Belgium - Vooruit
13 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot
14 - Liège, Belgium - Reflektor
15 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
16 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun
January
21 - Bogota, Columbia - Metal Millennium Festival
April
6 - Sursee, Switzerland - Kulturwerk 118
April
13 - Kiev, Ukraine - Bingo
14 - Minsk, Belarus - Brugge
15 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Narauti
16 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
18 - Helsinki, Finland - Elmun Baari
19 - Saint Petersburg, Russia - MOD
20 - Velikiye Luki, Russia - Back in the USSR
21 - Tver, Russia - Music Box
22 - Moscow, Russia - Gorod
Festivals:
April
27 - Drenthe, Netherlands - Pitfest
28 - Barroselas, Portugal - SWR Fest
May
25-26 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Sniester
August
17-18 - Graz, Austria - Metal On The Hill
October
5-6 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Way Of Darkness