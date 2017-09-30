EVIL INVADERS - BangerTV Reviews New Album Feed Me Violence (Video)

The latest instalment of BangerTV's Overkill Reviews features their take on the new Evil Invaders album, Feed Me Violence. Check it out below, then go to the new Bravewords feature story on the band here.

Evil Invaders have released an unboxing video for the vinyl edition of Feed Me Violence, out now worldwide via Napalm Records.

Feed Me Violence is available as regular jewel case edition, a 1LP gatefold edition, and digitally. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Mental Penitentiary”

“As Life Slowly Fades”

“Suspended Reanimation”

“Broken Dreams In Isolation”

“Feed Me Violence”

“Oblivion”

“Shades Of Solitude”

“Anger Within”

“Among The Depths Of Sanity”

“As Life Slowly Fades” video:

“Mental Penitentiary” video:

Evil Invaders have announced a full European tour run with Grand Magus.

The band states: "We're stoked to announce that we'll hit the road with Grand Magus and Elm Street in October and November! We'll be touring some countries in Europe in support of our upcoming album, Feed Me Violence! Expect tons of new songs, crazy-ass merch and a wicked live show! Get your tickets via evilinvaders.be!”

Tour dates:

October

27 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

28 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

29 - Geneva, Switzerland - L'Usine

30 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

31 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

November

1 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

2 - Cracow, Poland - Kwadrat

3 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

4 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

5 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wizemann

6 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

7 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

8 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

9 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

10 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

11 - Weissenhauser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise