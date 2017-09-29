EVIL INVADERS - Feed Me Violence Vinyl Unboxing Video Posted
September 29, 2017, 2 days ago
Belgium’s Evil Invaders have released an unboxing video for the vinyl edition of their new album, Feed Me Violence, out now worldwide via Napalm Records.
Feed Me Violence is available as regular jewel case edition, a 1LP gatefold edition, and digitally. Order here.
Tracklisting:
“Mental Penitentiary”
“As Life Slowly Fades”
“Suspended Reanimation”
“Broken Dreams In Isolation”
“Feed Me Violence”
“Oblivion”
“Shades Of Solitude”
“Anger Within”
“Among The Depths Of Sanity”
“As Life Slowly Fades” video:
“Mental Penitentiary” video:
Evil Invaders have announced a full European tour run with Grand Magus.
The band states: "We're stoked to announce that we'll hit the road with Grand Magus and Elm Street in October and November! We'll be touring some countries in Europe in support of our upcoming album, Feed Me Violence! Expect tons of new songs, crazy-ass merch and a wicked live show! Get your tickets via evilinvaders.be!”
Tour dates:
October
27 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
28 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
29 - Geneva, Switzerland - L'Usine
30 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
31 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm
November
1 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
2 - Cracow, Poland - Kwadrat
3 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
4 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
5 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wizemann
6 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum
7 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
8 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
9 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar
10 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
11 - Weissenhauser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise