July 14, 2017, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal evil invaders

EVIL INVADERS Launch Teaser Video For Upcoming Feed Me Violence Album

Belgium’s Evil Invaders will release their new album, Feed Me Violence, worldwide on September 29th via Napalm Records. The band have released a new teaser video, available for streaming below.

Feed Me Violence will be available as regular jewel case edition, a 1LP gatefold edition, and digitally. Pre-order will be available shortly.

Tracklisting:

“Mental Penitentiary”
“As Life Slowly Fades”
“Suspended Reanimation”
“Broken Dreams In Isolation”
“Feed Me Violence”
“Oblivion”
“Shades Of Solitude”
“Anger Within”
“Among The Depths Of Sanity”

Teaser:

“Mental Penitentiary” video:

