EVIL INVADERS Premier Live Video For VENOM Cover "Witching Hour" From Upcoming Surge Of Insanity - Live In Antwerp 2018 Release

Evil Invaders may sound notoriously tech-loving yet astoundingly raw on record - but if you unleash these Belgians onstage, their trademark sound nestled in between death, thrash, progressive touches and trad heavy metal gains another heady and exciting dimension that is second to none.

After two studio albums and two EPs released to date, the time has finally come to immortalize the incredible high-octane live phenomenon in sound and vision: Surge Of Insanity - Live In Antwerp 2018 is the expected balls-out hometown insanity, taped at the Trix Zaal in 2018, and set for release on October 4 via Napalm Records. Check out a video for the Venom cover, "Witching Hour", below.

Says the band: "Venom is a metal icon and 'Witching Hour' is a true metal classic, to which we gave our own touch. This is Evil Invaders meets Venom and the extra special element is that our lead guitarist Max is doing vocals on this one, giving the song a new dimension for the fans. The adrenaline we feel on stage when playing this cover track is beyond insane. Despite the blades, the smoke and all the sparks, we think everyone made it out alive."

“On October 4th we will finally release our live album + DVD, Surge Of Insanity: Live In Antwerp 2018! From day one, our goal has always been to distinguish ourselves musically as well as visually in our live performances,” frontman Joe commented just recently. “We're always striving to create new and unique visual aspects to our show. It was massive to play with a full production at the venue where we all used to go to see our favorite bands since we were teenagers. This live album + DVD marks the end of an old and the beginning of a new era for Evil Invaders. We're just getting started...”

The first live album by Evil Invaders will be released on 6-page CD digipack and DVD, the 2LP Gatefold will also include the full DVD. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Intro: "As Life Slowly Fades"

"Pulses Of Pleasure"

"Shot To Paradise"

"Mental Penitentiary"

"Broken Dreams In Isolation"

"Feed Me Violence"

"Stairway To Insanity"

"Among The Depths Of Sanity"

"Oblivion"

"Master Of Illusion"

"Witching Hour" (Venom Cover)

"Fast, Loud 'N' Rude"

"Raising Hell"

"Victim Of Sacrifice"

Outro: "Shades Of Solitude"

