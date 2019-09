EVIL INVADERS Release New Video Trailer For Upcoming Surge Of Insanity - Live In Antwerp 2018 Release

Evil Invaders may sound notoriously tech-loving yet astoundingly raw on record - but if you unleash these Belgians onstage, their trademark sound nestled in between death, thrash, progressive touches and trad heavy metal gains another heady and exciting dimension that is second to none. After two studio albums and two EPs released to date, the time has finally come to immortalize the incredible high-octane live phenomenon in sound and vision: Surge Of Insanity - Live In Antwerp 2018 is the expected balls-out hometown insanity, taped at the Trix Zaal in 2018, and set for release on October 4 via Napalm Records. Check out a new video trailer below.

The first live album by Evil Invaders will be released on 6-page CD digipack and DVD, the 2LP Gatefold will also include the full DVD. The pre-sale has just started via the Napalm Records online store, here.

Tracklisting:

Intro: "As Life Slowly Fades"

"Pulses Of Pleasure"

"Shot To Paradise"

"Mental Penitentiary"

"Broken Dreams In Isolation"

"Feed Me Violence"

"Stairway To Insanity"

"Among The Depths Of Sanity"

"Oblivion"

"Master Of Illusion"

"Witching Hour" (Venom Cover)

"Fast, Loud 'N' Rude"

"Raising Hell"

"Victim Of Sacrifice"

Outro: "Shades Of Solitude"

Trailer:

"Broken Dreams In Isolation" video:

"Among The Depths Of Sanity" video: