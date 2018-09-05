EVIL INVADERS Release Special 7” Single, Video For “Broken Dreams In Isolation”
September 5, 2018, 15 minutes ago
Following extensive touring in support of their debut album Pulses Of Pleasure (2015) and follow-up EP In For The Kill, Evil Invaders went a step further capturing adrenaline and sheer energy on their most recent release Feed Me Violence.
Now they have added the cherry on the top with a very special two track 7’’ vinyl release for “Broken Dreams In Isolation”. The B-side is a cover track for “The Unholy” from Savatage. “Broken Dreams In Isolation” is without a doubt the song that stands out the most of Evil Invader’s entire repertoire so far. Order the single at Napalm Records.
The band gives further insight and explains:
“We wanted to release this track as a single a while ago, but since we weren’t entirely satisfied with the overall sound of our latest album Feed Me Violence we thought ‘Broken Dreams In Isolation’ deserved better, so we re-recorded, re-mixed it and had it mastered at Fascination Street Studios (Arch Enemy, Kreator, Behemoth,) to give the track the sound it deserves. The result definitely took our sound to a higher level and we hope people will really hear the difference between the previous version and the new one."
Apart from the music, the lyrics of this song tell a slightly “deeper” story than most of their lyrics, so the band decided to shoot a special music video for this one. No band performance this time, but some darker stuff with some really cool story lines. “Coming up with a cool concept was a real challenge, but very exciting to be part of!” adds singer Joe.