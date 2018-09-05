EVIL INVADERS Release Special 7” Single, Video For “Broken Dreams In Isolation”

Following extensive touring in support of their debut album Pulses Of Pleasure (2015) and follow-up EP In For The Kill, Evil Invaders went a step further capturing adrenaline and sheer energy on their most recent release Feed Me Violence.

Now they have added the cherry on the top with a very special two track 7’’ vinyl release for “Broken Dreams In Isolation”. The B-side is a cover track for “The Unholy” from Savatage. “Broken Dreams In Isolation” is without a doubt the song that stands out the most of Evil Invader’s entire repertoire so far. Order the single at Napalm Records.

The band gives further insight and explains:

“We wanted to release this track as a single a while ago, but since we weren’t entirely satisfied with the overall sound of our latest album Feed Me Violence we thought ‘Broken Dreams In Isolation’ deserved better, so we re-recorded, re-mixed it and had it mastered at Fascination Street Studios (Arch Enemy, Kreator, Behemoth,) to give the track the sound it deserves. The result definitely took our sound to a higher level and we hope people will really hear the difference between the previous version and the new one."

Apart from the music, the lyrics of this song tell a slightly “deeper” story than most of their lyrics, so the band decided to shoot a special music video for this one. No band performance this time, but some darker stuff with some really cool story lines. “Coming up with a cool concept was a real challenge, but very exciting to be part of!” adds singer Joe.